Titans On SI Predictions For Week 5

The Tennessee Titans are taking on the Arizona Cardinals in their Week 5 matchup.

Jeremy Brener

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward warms up before a game against the Houston Texans.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward warms up before a game against the Houston Texans. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for their Week 5 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Here's a look at what the Tennessee Titans On SI staff predicts for the game:

Jeremy Brener

The Titans are in disarray after last week's 26-0 loss against the Houston Texans. I'm expecting some kind of effort early from the Titans to get things reversed, but not for 60 minutes.

The Cardinals are on a two-game losing streak of their own, so they will be looking for ways to get back on track as well. The Cardinals aren't the best opponent the Titans will face, but they certainly aren't the worst either.

Prediction: Cardinals 24, Titans 13

Luke Hubbard

The Titans enter this week with an 0-4 record and not much hope that things are going to improve. The offense has struggled, which caused a play caller change, but in their first week under Hardegree, the Titans were shutout. Defensively, they’ve played well in stretches, but haven’t been able to put it together for 60 minutes. It’s hard to see a world where the Titans get their first win this week.

Prediction: Cardinals 27, Titans 13

Tennessee Titans kicker Joey Slye looks up from the bench
Tennessee Titans kicker Joey Slye looks up from the bench. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Jordon Lawrenz

I don’t care if the Cardinals were 0-16, I have no faith in this Titans team. The change in play caller somehow made Tennessee even worse, something that didn’t seem humanly possible. I would love, LOVE for Ward to have a statement game with 200 yards and three touchdowns, but I can’t imagine that will be the case. Cardinals are depleted, and they know it. Tennessee has a few areas where they can exploit Arizona’s weaknesses, but they won’t. This game will be close for one quarter before Callahan’s squad once again gets outplayed.

Prediction: Cardinals 31, Titans 6

Lane Mills

While the Titans should be able to avoid a shutout, in the second of three straight road games, I just don’t see them landing that elusive first win. Arizona has looked competent on both sides of the ball this season, at 2-2. In comparison to Tennessee’s more in-progress situation with talent and development, the Cardinals are a little further along, boasting a multitude of weapons that have properly settled into their roles and are producing at a consistent level.

While the Titans may at least make it interesting, they just aren’t quite on the same level as an Arizona team that’s a few steps closer to having things together, especially not on the road.

Prediction: Cardinals 23, Titans 13

