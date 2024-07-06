Titans Given No Shot at First Super Bowl
The Tennessee Titans are still viewed as a team with plenty to build off of before being a contender. And in Bleacher Report's eyes, they're the last of 12 teams that have a shot at winning their first Super Bowl this season, giving them a less than 1% shot.
This comes as a surprise not because people are picking the Titans to win the Lombardi Trophy, but because of some of the teams listed ahead of them. The most notable teams are the Cardinals, Panthers, and Chargers.
As previously stated the Titans are far from contenders but they still went 6-11 last year, added weapons on both sides of the ball, and hired an offensive coach to hopefully speed up the development of Will Levis entering his sophomore season.
Unlike the Cardinals and Panthers, the Titans do have the disadvantage of playing in the same conference as the dynasty Chiefs which makes them far less likely to make a Superbowl. But, the Titans also tripled the win total of the Panthers where quarterback Bryce Young had a horrific rookie season. To go off of that, the Panthers also hired a new head coach to lead the group making it Young’s third coach in two seasons.
The Cardinals are in a similar spot where they only had four wins last season and quarterback Kyker Murray cannot stay healthy. He hasn't played a full season added to the fact that the Cardinals did not add substantial talent outside of the draft.
The Chargers are different from the previous two, with the best quarterback and the most proven coach out of the teams mentioned but lost the top two receivers, starting running back, and two of the three starting linebackers. The Chargers also have to battle against the Chiefs within the division so that is an automatic knock on the Superbowl chances.
Brian Callahan and the Titans do have some grace period since Will Levis isn't Callahan’s “guy” but if the Titans cannot compete better than teams like the Panthers, Cardinals, and Chargers early on, a major overhaul will be needed.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!