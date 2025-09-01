Titans Rookie Named Sleeper For 2025
The Tennessee Titans are one team who are going to need a lot of production from their rookies this year. First overall pick Cam Ward is going to be the starting quarterback, but they need guys like Oluwafemi Oladejo, Kevin Winston Jr., Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor and others to step up if they want to win more than three games in 2025.
On Sunday, ESPN released its list of five rookies who are flying under the radar heading into the 2025 season, and the Titans' rookie tight end Gunnar Helm made the list. Here's what they had to say about Helm:
"Every time I check in with coaches and scouts from the Titans, they rave about Helm's toughness and hands. The fourth-round pick scored on a beautiful catch between two defenders in the Week 2 preseason game. As a seam-busting tight end, he might not bring a ton of juice post-catch, but Helm will make the tough grabs consistently and has been productive in the red zone. Don't be surprised if he's the Titans' starting tight end this season."
Helm has been one of the standouts at training camp and during the preseason. He appeared in all three preseason games for the Titans and caught five passes for 64 yards and a touchdown. On top of that, he proved to be a solid blocker, earning a 70+ pass blocking grade from PFF in every game.
The Titans already have fourth-year tight end Chig Okonkwo on the roster, who many expect to be their TE1. However, Helm has made quite the impression and should challenge Okonkwo for significant playing time in 2025. Okonkwo is definitely more of a vertical threat than Helm, but the rookie has proven to be more versatile with his work as a blocker in the run and pass game.
The Titans have a very good problem on their hands. They have two tight ends who are starting-caliber players. They will both see a lot of playing time this season, and could even be on the field together in two-tight-end sets.
Every young quarterback needs a big tight end he can rely on in the passing game, and it appears Ward will have two very viable options for when a play breaks down or he needs a big body target in the red zone.
