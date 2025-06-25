Titans Have Big Hole on Defense
The Tennessee Titans are a work in progress, evidenced by the fact that they finished 3-14 a year ago.
While some of their issues stemmed from the fact that they struggled at quarterback, a change to No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward won't solve all of their problems.
A to Z Sports reporter Buck Reising explained the team's woes at the linebacker position.
"Nick Suss of the Tennessean identified the position group, however, that has been even more difficult to correct: inside linebacker," Reising wrote.
"Suss found 38 individual transactions that Tennessee made with 26 different players at the position since November 22."
"Linebacker Cody Barton signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Titans this March. The 28-year old represents the kind of sensible, necessary addition that Borgonzi cited at his introductory press conference in January (provided Barton pans out)."
"With six years of pro experience and coming off of a career season in his last stop with the Denver Broncos, Tennessee is relying on Barton to lock down one spot while they continue to churn through suitable options alongside him."
The Titans could opt to sign a veteran on the free agent market, like Kyzir White or Ja'Whaun Bentley, but Tennessee is currently sticking with its young core in the position group.
Otis Reese IV, Cedric Gray and James Williams Sr. are the players expected to make the team as inside linebackers, but only one of them will start next to Barton in Dennard Wilson's defense.
The winner of the position battle will get the nod next to Barton, and the three of them will have time during training camp to prove why they should be the one to start on defense.
Titans training camp begins when players report on July 22.
