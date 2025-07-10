Titans Have New Plan for RB
Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard might look a little different than he did in his first year with the team.
As he approaches his second go-around with the Titans, the team has a different idea on how it wants to use Pollard in the offense.
Titans team reporter Jim Wyatt laid out the differences Pollard should face in the upcoming season.
"Heading into his seventh NFL season, Pollard looks to follow up his 1,079-yard season in 2024 with another solid year this fall. The Titans plan to be more cognizant of his workload, sharing reps with other backs to ensure Pollard will still be running strong – and healthy – in the latter part of the season," Wyatt wrote.
Pollard should concede some of his workload to third-year pro Tyjae Spears, who is healthy going into the season. Spears struggled to stay healthy in 2024 as he was dealing with a myriad of injuries from head to toe. The idea going into last season was for Pollard and Spears to split carries, especially after the latter performed well as Derrick Henry's backup during the 2023 season.
However, with Spears struggling to stay healthy and Pollard pushing forward, the Titans had to go in a different direction.
Things change during the offseason and the Titans can pivot and adjust with the new set of circumstances.
The team also has sixth-round pick Kalel Mullings on the roster, and there's a chance he could factor into the running game at some point during the season. That being said, Pollard will still lead things in the backfield with Spears taking on a slightly larger role than he had a year ago.
Pollard and the rest of the running backs are getting ready for training camp, which begins on July 22.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!