Titans Get Huge RB News Before Texans Game
The Tennessee Titans are expected to get a pretty big boost for their offense in Week 18 against the Houston Texans. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team is expecting running back Tony Pollard to be available as they hit the field for the final time this season.
Pollard missed the Titans Week 17 game due to an ankle injury and the flu but is set to return. He came into the weekend listed as questionable but appears to have had a good walk through before the team finished their game plans. Now, Tennessee's leading rusher will be back on the field to close out his first season with the Titans.
In Week 18, the Titans are simply trying to figure things out for next season. They'll utilize both quarterbacks, Will Levis and Mason Rudolph, in an attempt to see if either is an option for 2025. As for Pollard, his career-best 1,017 rushing yards and five touchdowns should be enough to have him locked in for the future alongside Tyjae Spears.
After leaving Dallas, Pollard signed a three-year deal with Tennessee worth $21.75 million. He finishes off his first season with clear success as the Titans look to add to their offensive line in the offense and help him become a bigger piece to their future next year.
