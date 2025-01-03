Titans Name Starting QB For Week 18
The Tennessee Titans are putting their finishing touches on preparing for their final regular season game against the Houston Texans, and they now know who their starting quarterback will be.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans will start Will Levis under center in Week 18, three weeks after he was benched for a three-interception performance against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Mason Rudolph started the last two games for the Titans, but he will be the backup for Levis. Though based on Callahan's comments earlier in the week, Rudolph will have an opportunity to play at some point during the game.
"Marching orders is we're both going to play some, in some capacity," Rudolph said via Wyatt. "I'll let (coach Callahan) announce (who the starter is). You just have to do your best, handle it the best you can, and try and move the guys down the field."
This gives Levis one last chance to impress the Titans coaching staff and front office before the offseason, where the team will be tempted to pick one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Kickoff for Sunday's game is set for 12 noon CT.
