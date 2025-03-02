Titans Insider Hints at Bold First Pick
With the 2025 NFL Combine unraveling, teams around the league are now starting to get a deeper look at the incoming prospects in this year's class.
For the Tennessee Titans, it's an especially important time in the scouting process as they narrow down their choice for their number one selection at the top of the draft. It's a unique-looking class at the top of the board, effectively choosing first overall a bit tougher than in previous years.
But in the eyes of ESPN insider Turron Davenport, the Titans could have their eyes set on a specific prospect already.
When a fan on X asked whether the Titans would end up taking Miami quarterback Cam Ward at number one, Davenport gave an assuring response on the possibility.
"I think they will." Davenport said regarding Ward.
Ward has gotten some increasing buzz to be the draft's top quarterback atop the board since his appearance at the combine in Indianapolis, and with that has followed a bit of hype surrounding his fit in Tennessee at number one.
If the Titans are confident in Ward's abilities to be a future franchise quarterback as the rest of the scouting world is beginning to become, then Tennessee may ultimately have their guy in mind with their top draft slot. A trade-down has its respective appeal, but it's hard to replace the value of an elite signal caller if he's available on the board.
Ward had a strong season with Miami during his 2024 campaign. In the 13 games he suited up for, he posted 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Standing 6-foot-2 with elite arm talent and big play ability, it's easy to see the strength in his stock as a number one draft pick, and the Titans could be taking note.
With reported interest in a potential trade down and various pro days and interviews lying ahead, any decision for the Titans' top pick is far from final. However, signs might be beginning to point in one certain direction for when draft day finally hits.
The 2025 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!