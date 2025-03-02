Insider: Titans Could Trade First Pick to Two Teams
In the opening stages of the 2025 NFL offseason, the Tennessee Titans have frequently been linked to a massive trade at the top of April's draft involving their prized number-one pick.
The bold move would shift the Titans down the draft board a few slots positioning this team's rebuild in a favorable direction; getting a few extra assets, still landing a top prospect, and continuing to build for the future ahead.
It's an appealing opportunity for Tennessee to take advantage of, and one the front office will take their time to ponder in the weeks leading up to the draft. But in the meantime, the Titans will get no shortage of calls to come their way, as a couple of teams have already been mentioned as candidates to move up the board.
According to ESPN insider Dan Graziano, the New York Giants and New York Jets are two teams that might be in the market to move up to number one.
"A lot of folks believe the Titans are interested in trading out of the top pick, and the Giants and Jets are among the teams believed to be interested in moving up." Graziano said.
On paper, the pair of New York teams are two squads that are in play to make an upgrade at quarterback this offseason, and a surefire way of doing that would be a move up to the top pick of the draft to take your signal-caller of choice. Perhaps that's Miami's Cam Ward, who's gotten a lot of buzz as the top prospect at the position since the combine.
Both are teams with top-seven picks, the Giants at three and the Jets at seven, and both could have the means to interest Tennessee in the move down a few spots with the right package in return.
However, the big question for the Titans leans upon how they view Ward, or even Shedeur Sanders as a prospect.
If Tennessee wants to address their quarterback position for the future and like the Miami or Colorado product enough, a move down from the number one spot doesn't make sense. If they want to pass on this quarterback class to wait for another offseason to find the answer, capitalizing on a big trade could be the way to go instead.
It's a tough dilemma to answer, and one the Titans themselves likely haven't concluded yet, but regardless, it's a good problem to be stuck with.
The 2025 NFL Draft will go down on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
