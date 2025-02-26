NFL Draft Class Has Titans' Attention
The Tennessee Titans have a very important draft coming up this year, and with the No. 1 overall pick and new general manager Mike Borgonzi leading the way, the need to have a good rookie class grows.
It's not every year that the team gets the No. 1 overall pick, and Borgonzi believes there are a few people worthy of having that distinction this year.
"There's a handful of players, any time at the top of the draft, that you would deem generational talents, and we certainly feel that way is year as well," Borgonzi said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
But the draft is far more than just the first pick. Borgonzi believes that there are ways for several players to become quality NFL talents in the years to come.
"I'd say obviously defensive line, specifically the edge players, it's a really deep draft," Borgonzi said via Wyatt.
"I would say running backs, it's a good draft. There's some good tight ends in that position group. I think it's a good draft overall, but there's certainly some positions that have more strength and a little bit more depth in the middle to later rounds as well."
Borgonzi has already done a lot of homework on the draft class, and he doesn't want to completely re-invent the wheel when it comes to evaluating them.
"And I try to tell the scouts, listen, this isn't the final process. We have a lot of information to gather, medical information, character information, measurables, testing, but we do have an initial board set right now," Borgonzi said.
"We try not to make drastic changes on it. But some of the medical information, obviously, will affect that. Some of the testing does move guys up and down the board a little bit. But, we try not to make drastic measures. We want to be a tape-driven team and really not just depend on these other variables that come in."
The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
