Titans Place Jamal Adams on Non-Football Injury List
The Tennessee Titans are going into battle against the Indianapolis Colts, but they will do so without one of their veteran defenders.
The Titans already ruled defensive back Jamal Adams out against the Colts in Week 6, but team reporter Jim Wyatt is saying that the team will place him on the Non-Football Injury List, which will take him off the 53-man roster and force him to miss at least the next four games.
This means that Adams cannot return until Week 10 at the earliest when the Titans face off against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road on Nov. 10.
Adams, 29, missed a game back in Week 1 with a hip injury that he has dealt with for nearly the entirety of his Titans tenure. It started shortly after he signed with the team in training camp and although he has appeared in the last three games for the Titans, it seems to have been re-aggravated sometime between the Week 4 game against the Miami Dolphins and now off the field, which is why he has been placed on the NFI List.
With Adams sidelined, the Titans will look to have more snaps at strong safety for Amani Hooker and Julius Wood. The Titans also called up defensive back Tre Avery from the practice squad for the game against the Colts and there's potential for him to join the team on the 53-man roster after the contest.
Adams' career for the past few years has been defined by injuries, so it's unfortunate to see that the injury bug has continued to follow him to Tennessee. The team will miss having him on the field, but they will find ways to adjust as they go into the next part of its season.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!