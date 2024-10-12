Titans Linked to Yet Another Will Levis Replacement
The Tennessee Titans need to see more from second-year quarterback Will Levis throughout the rest of the 2024 NFL season. Due to his slow start, fans and the media are calling for him to be replaced.
Clearly, that's a bit of an overreaction at this point in the year. However, if the struggles don't turn around, there is a chance that the Titans could actually consider the option.
Plenty of players have been linked as potential replacements. From free agency options like Sam Darnold to NFL Draft possible targets like Shedeuer Sanders and Quinn Ewers, there have been no shortage of replacement options.
Now, another name has been added to the list.
Bleacher Report has urged Tennessee to consider replacing Levis with Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck. It's certianly an intriguing thought.
Beck has seen his draft stock rise up and down throughout the course of the 2024 college football season so far. He has had some big-time performances, but has also had a couple duds.
At this point in time, there is no telling how high he will end up going in the 2025 NFL Draft. He has ranged from being the No. 1 overall pick to slipping out of the top 10 in mock drafts.
So far this season with Georgia in five games, Beck has completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 1,359 yards, 12 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He has also chipped in 49 yards on the ground.
Looking at his game, Beck is one of the more NFL-ready prospects in the draft class. However, the Titans also felt that way about Levis. Is Beck the most talented quarterback in the draft?
If Tennessee is going to make a move to replace Levis, they need to be getting an elite talent. Right now, it remains to be seen if that is what Beck is capable of being.
A player like Sanders would bring more potential to the field. But, he also has some concerns with his attitude and off-the-field antics.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the Titans choose to do. Ideally, Levis will turn things around and get back to looking like the franchise quarterback Tennessee drafted him to be.
It would be much better for the Titans to be able to target players to add around Levis than replacing him.
