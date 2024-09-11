Titans Sign DL from Practice Squad
The Tennessee Titans are filling in a vacancy from their roster.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans are signing defensive lineman James Lynch from the practice squad.
Lynch, 25, was elevated from the practice squad for the team's Week 1 game, where he played seven snaps on defense. Lynch takes over the roster spot that was vacated by the release of linebacker Luke Gifford last week.
Lynch was signed to the practice squad in late August after he was cut by the Minnesota Vikings at the end of training camp. He spent four seasons with the Vikings after being a fourth-round pick from them back in the 2020 NFL Draft.
In August 2023, Lynch tore his ACL, causing him to miss the entire season. In his last full season in 2022, Lynch played in 15 games for the Vikings, recording 20 tackles. Given the fact that the Titans only had Jeffery Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat as the only true defensive tackles on the roster meant that Tennessee had a need. Now, that need is filled by Lynch.
Lynch's move to the 53-man roster meant that a spot opened up on the practice squad, and the Titans chose to fill it immediately by signing linebacker Kyron Johnson.
Johnson, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles out of Kansas in the 2022 NFL Draft. Johnson played in all but one of the Eagles' contests in the 2022 regular season but did not appear in any playoff games during their run to Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs.
He did not make the team in 2023 but he eventually was picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he made six appearances last season.
Now, he's waiting in the wings in Nashville for his next opportunity.
