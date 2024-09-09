Titans Get Good News on OL Injury
The Tennessee Titans fell to the Chicago Bears 24-17 in their season opener, but they also walked away from the game with an injury.
Titans offensive lineman Dillon Radunz left the game with a rib injury. But luckily for the Titans, it doesn't appear to be a long-term issue.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, coach Brian Callahan said that Radunz isn't expected to miss time and should be good to go for when the Titans face off against the New York Jets in Week 2.
Radunz appeared to take a hit from a Bears defender that hurt in his chest area. He was taken to the locker room in the second half and did not return. Andrew Rupcich replaced him midway through the game.
Radunz, 26, earned the starting job at right guard during training camp and he hopes to be part of Tennessee's solution when it comes to the offensive line. He played well yesterday in his 2024 debut while he was on the field, and will likely return to his starting role when he gets back on the field.
Radunz is in a very important time for his career as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. The fourth-year pro was drafted in the second round by the Titans back in 2021 and has yet to gain a ton of momentum towards playing time. However, with a new coach in Brian Callahan and his father Bill leading the offensive line, Radunz has found a home for now and he looks to play some of the best football of his career.
It remains to be seen if Radunz will be a full participant when practice for the Jets begins on Wednesday, but the Titans are optimistic that he shouldn't miss any games.
