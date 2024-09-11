Titans Must Improve in Critical Area
The Tennessee Titans were well on their way to picking up a win in their season opener against the Chicago Bears in Week 1.
However, a blocked punt and three turnovers in the second half led to a disastrous 24-17 defeat.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay emphasized how critical it is for the Titans to take care of the football.
"While the Titans defense clamped down and allowed just 147 yards to Chicago's offense, Tennessee made a slew of critical errors in the back half on both offense and special teams. The most notable of which were a blocked punt that was returned for a score and both a fumble and pick-six from second-year QB Will Levis," Kay writes. "Chicago notably only committed one turnover while Tennessee's three ended up being the difference in this contest. The eight penalties and converting only 3-of-14 third downs surely didn't help, but turnovers were the main reason the Titans wound up losing by a touchdown instead of potentially blanking this foe."
The Philadelphia Eagles were the only team in Week 1 to win the game despite losing the turnover battle, which explains how crucial it is to keep the football.
Going into Week 2 against the New York Jets, the Titans should make that a major factor in practice. With the home crowd on their side, the Titans have an advantage going into the contest. However, the Jets are also coming off a loss in which they gave up the ball twice. They will also look to keep the football in their hands with Aaron Rodgers and the offense.
Chances are, the team that can correct this mistake the most as they prepare this week will be the team that earns their first win of the season.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!