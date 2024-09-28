Titans Rookie Earns Top 10 Praise
The Tennessee Titans may have scratched some heads around the league when they took JC Latham with the No. 7 overall pick in he 2024 NFL Draft out of Alabama.
In a draft class full of several high-end tackles, Latham wasn't considered to be the unanimous consensus pick of the offensive linemen when the Titans were on the clock. However, he has looked like the best offensive tackle so far through three weeks of the NFL season.
Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski has Latham clocking in at No. 9 on his rookie rankings.
"The Tennessee Titans offensive line may still be an issue, but left tackle JC Latham becomes less of one with each passing week," Sobleski writes. "To Latham's credit, he's improved quickly. While making the transition from right to left tackle, the 21-year-old is making significant strides with his pass protection. He allowed only one pressure during Sunday's contest against the Green Bay Packers and posted the second-lowest pressure rate among rookie blockers, per Pro Football Focus."
The only rookies to rank higher than Latham were Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, Los Angeles Rams pass rusher Jared Verse, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt, New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and New York Giants star wideout Malik Nabers.
The Titans are still one of the league's worst offensive lines, but they would likely be far worse without Latham protecting Will Levis' blindside. That has taken some of the pressure off of Levis and the offense, and he is expected to only get better as he drums up more experience.
Latham and the Titans hope to get their first win of the season on Monday Night Football in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.
