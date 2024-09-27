Titans Sign Former Texans DT
The Tennessee Titans have been thin at the defensive line position, and they are looking to make changes to that.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Titans are signing veteran defensive tackle McTelvin Agim to the practice squad.
Agim, 27, was a third-round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Arkansas. The Texarkana, Tx. native spent his first two seasons with the Broncos, playing in 10 games in his rookie year and seven in his sophomore season. Before the start of the 2022 campaign, Agim was part of the team's final cuts before reaching the 53-man roster out of training camp.
Agim stuck on the practice squad for the Broncos, but didn't play any games in 2022 before the Indianapolis Colts signed him to their practice squad following his release in mid-December of that season.
Agim stuck with the Colts for 2023, making one appearance for the team after being elevated from the practice squad. In January of this year, Agim signed with the Houston Texans in hopes of catching on with them. However, he was part of the team's final roster cuts in training camp last month.
Agim revisited his home with the Colts, but he was released from the practice squad once again earlier this month.
Now, he's with the Titans, who are very thin at the defensive tackle position. Jeffery Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat are the only real players at the position on the main roster, so having some insurance on the practice squad is crucial.
Considering the fact that Simmons suffered an elbow injury in the Week 3 contest against the Green Bay Packers, his status is up in the air for this week's game against the Miami Dolphins, and that could mean Agim is called up from the practice squad for Monday Night Football.
