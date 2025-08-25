Titans Star Lands on ESPN’s Top 100 Players
With less than two weeks remaining before the start of the 2025 NFL season, ESPN released its list of the top 100 players for the upcoming year. Only one Tennessee Titans player made the list: Jeffery Simmons, who came in at No. 65.
Here's what ESPN's Turron Davenport had to say about Simmons:
"Simmons' offseason goal was to cut fat and pack on muscle, streamlining his body to more effectively get after the quarterback. He is noticeably quicker but still packs the strength to bull rush offensive linemen. Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson plans to use Simmons more across the formation to create favorable matchups this season. He hasn't recorded a double-digit sack campaign yet; his career high is 8.5 sacks in 2021."
Simmons is the sixth-highest ranked defensive tackle on ESPN's list. Only Cameron Hayward (58), Quinnen Williams (52), Dexter Lawrence (31), Jalen Carter (18) and Chris Jones (10) were ranked higher.
Since entering the league in 2019 as a first-round pick, Simmons has been one of the best defensive linemen in the league. He's one of two defensive tackles to record 5+ sacks each of the last four years (DeForest Buckner) and has recorded at least 40 pressures in every season since 2020.
Simmons' best season came in 2021, when he recorded career-highs in sacks (8.5) and pressures (62) from the interior of the defensive line. He was named a Pro Bowler and Second-Team All-Pro for his efforts.
The Titans have one of the best defensive line rooms in the league. T'Vondre Sweat, who is expected to return from injury before week one, showed out as a rookie, posting 23 pressures and a sack while earning a 76.1 defensive grade, per PFF. He's expected to take another step this season and take some pressure off Simmons. They also have Sebastian Joseph-Day, who doesn't get after the quarterback too often, but can swallow up holes in the run game.
Despite entering his seventh year in the league, Simmons is just 28 years old. He still has plenty of his best days ahead of him, and with Cam Ward hopefully turning the franchise around, they'll need him to be as productive as ever.
