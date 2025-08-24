PFF Reveals Titans Top Preseason Offensive Performers
The Tennessee Titans wrapped up their preseason schedule with a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Friday night. After losing their preseason opener, the Titans rattled off back-to-back wins to finish 2-1 and enter the regular season with some momentum.
Pretty much every healthy offensive player played in at least one game this preseason. There were some young players who made a name for themselves, but also some veterans who came through with some big plays.
Today, we're going to dive into PFF and see who the Titans' five highest-graded offensive players were this preseason.
Gunnar Helm - 84.7
Leading the way for the Titans was rookie tight end Gunnar Helm. The former Longhorn had a very strong preseason, mainly in the Titans' second game, where he caught all four of his targets for 48 yards and a touchdown. He finished the preseason with five receptions for 64 yards and a score. On top of his receiving stats, Helm posted a 70+ pass blocking grade in every single game.
Helm not only solidified his spot on the roster (which was never really in doubt), but he firmly put himself in the conversation to be Tennessee's TE1.
Calvin Ridley - 82.5
Calvin Ridley only played in one preseason game this year, but his performance was enough to put him second on this list. Ridley's lone preseason action came against the Buccaneers, and his connection with Cam Ward was on full display. Ridley caught three passes for 50 yards, all of which came on the Titans' only scoring drive of the night. He only just 11 snaps this preseason, but he made his veteran presence felt.
Peter Skoronski - 81.8
The Titans' starting left guard, Peter Skoronski, played in all three of the Titans' preseason games. He played a total of 44 snaps (19 run blocking, 25 pass blocking), and earned a 79.2 run blocking grade and a 74.4 pass blocking grade. He didn't allow a single pressure in any of the three games, which helped him land at No. 3 on this list.
Van Jefferson - 79.5
Van Jefferson had a rough start to the preseason. In the first two games, he didn't record a single catch on three targets and dropped what could've been a 50+ yard touchdown on a beautiful pass from Cam Ward. He made up for it with a big game on Friday, where he caught three passes for 102 yards, which included a 65-yard touchdown. He earned a 94.4 offensive grade in their preseason finale, which boosted him to fourth on this list.
Olisaemeka Udoh - 75.7
Olisaemeka Udoh is projected to be the Titans' backup left tackle, and he had a very strong preseason. He played really well in weeks one and three, allowing no pressures and earning a 76.8 and 82.4 run blocking grade in 51 snaps. He did struggle a bit against the Falcons, earning a 54.1 run blocking grade and giving up a pressure. Overall, it was an encouraging preseason for Udoh, who signed with the Titans after spending 2024 in New Orleans.
