Titans DT Named NFL Top 100 Player
The NFL is releasing its annual Top 100 Players list, which is a ranking built by the players to determine the top guys in the league. And for the first time on the list this year, there's a Tennessee Titans entry.
Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has clocked in at No. 73 on the list, which is 15 spots lower than where he was a year ago.
This is Simmons' fourth consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 list. He has made it every year since 2021 but this is the highest he has been since his original appearance.
While the Titans may have another player or two on the list, it's entirely possible for Simmons to be the lone player to appear here.
Simmons, who turns 27 next week, played 12 games last season and recorded 44 tackles and 5.5 sacks. The numbers were lower than what he has been able to produce earlier in his career, but he also missed five games due to injury.
The stats don't tell the whole story when it comes to Simmons. He is an impactful player who can affect the game in more ways than one. He can stuff the run, rush the passer, force double teams and simply make the offense gameplan around him. All of that makes Simmons incredibly valuable to the Titans.
On top of that, Simmons represents what the Titans want in players off the field as well.
"You feel Jeff is not only the leader of the D-Line group and the defense, but the whole team," general manager Ran Carthon said. "You feel it and you see it. The way he goes is the way the group goes ... He's set a great example for those guys so they have something to follow."
Simmons and the Titans are set to begin training camp this week as they look to turn things around and get back on top in the AFC South.
