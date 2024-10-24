Titans Star Sends Stern Message to Fans
The Tennessee Titans seem to have thrown in the towel to many after making two sizable trades on Wednesday.
DeAndre Hopkins was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs and Ernest Jones was sent out of town in a second trade. Both players had been key pieces for the Titans so far this season.
Despite a rough 1-5 start to the year and the two trades, star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons made it clear that the team isn't giving up. He's not ready to throw in the towel and he spoke for his teammates when saying they feel the same as him.
Ahead of the team's Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions, Simmons spoke out and sent a bold message to the fans.
"You know when a locker room is breaking down, there's so much tension and guys play for individual stats," Simmons said. "That's not happening here. We play for each other. There's no pointing fingers. We just gotta find a way to do things better."
Simmons is 100 percent right. Tennessee has to find a way to do things better and pick up a win this week. Starting off the year 1-6 would be nearly impossible to rebound from.
Speaking of the star defensive tackle, Simmons has been a player mentioned in a lot of trade rumors as well. There is a very real chance that the Titans could move him before the November 5th deadline.
Throughout the first six games of the 2024 NFL season, Simmons has played in five of them. He has racked up 17 total tackles, a sack, and a defended pass.
Those numbers may not look huge, but he has been very impactful. At 27 years old, he's the kind of talent that can be a cornerstone for a defense. In Tennessee, he may not end up fitting the long-term picture, which could lead to them considering a trade and getting draft assets for him.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the next couple of weeks have in store for the Titans. Simmons may be moved and there are other players on the roster that could be trade chips as well.
Fans will know a lot more about the direction the team is going to head by November 5th.
