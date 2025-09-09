Titans Jump Multiple Spots in New Power Rankings
The Tennessee Titans may have lost their season opener to the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon, but while the team struggled offensively, their defense was very promising. Their effort on defense kept this game much closer than it should've been and gave the Titans a chance to march down the field and tie the game at 20.
Despite the loss, the Titans actually jumped four spots in ESPN's latest power rankings. They started the season at the very bottom of the list, but after week one, they sit at No. 28. The Titans leapfrogged the Cleveland Browns (29), Carolina Panthers (30), New York Giants (31) and New Orleans Saints (32), all of whom lost their season openers.
The Titans' offense wasn't expected to be very efficient against one of the top defenses in the league, but they really struggled. They couldn't get anything going on the ground, which forced them to rely heavily on Cam Ward's arm late in the game. While Ward's stat line didn't look great, he played much better than the box score shows.
Ward completed just 42.9% of his throws in the season opener, but when adjusted for throwaways and drops, he completed 60% of his passes, according to PFF. He also didn't put the ball in harm's way at all. He was one of nine quarterbacks not to be credited with a single turnover-worthy play. He looked confident, and most importantly, he never paniced, even with pretty consistent pressure in his face.
Defensively, the Titans looked really good. They held Bo Nix and a pretty explosive Denver offense to just 20 points. Nix threw for just 176 yards and a touchdown, and the Titans picked him off twice. They also stifled Denver's run game, allowing 3.5 yards per carry if you remove the big 50-yard run RJ Harvey had. This is a defense that, a year ago, allowed over 27 points per game. They made some key additions in free agency and the draft, but they were still expected to struggle this season, especially in week one against a good offense. They surprised everybody with their play, and are a big reason the Titans jumped four spots in the power rankings.
This week is another opportunity for the Titans to make a jump in the power rankings. The Titans host the Rams, and if they're able to beat them, or even play them close, they should find themselves higher than No. 28 next week.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!