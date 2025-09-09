PFF Reveals Titans' Top Offensive Players
The Tennessee Titans lost their season opener to the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. The team didn't play their best, but they were still able to hang around with one of the better teams in the league on the road, which says a lot about this team's resiliency.
Offensively, the Titans did not play well. They scored 12 points and just looked off all afternoon, but that doesn't mean there weren't a handful of players who performed well against the Broncos.
Here were the Titans' top-five offensive according to PFF.
1. Peter Skoronski - 73.8
The Titans' starting left guard, Peter Skornski, earned the highest offensive grade (73.8) of anyone on the team. He played 57 total snaps - 36 pass blocking and 21 run blocking - and didn't allow a single sack or pressure. His 88.0 pass blocking grade was easily the highest on the team, and he did that against the Broncos' front seven, who led the league in sacks a year ago.
2. Kevin Zeitler - 66.8
The Titans' other guard, Kevin Zeitler, was the second-highest graded offensive performer for Tennessee this weekend. Like Skoronski, he too played 57 snaps and allowed just two pressures on rookie QB Cam Ward. They brought him in because of his experience, and it showed in week one.
3. Gunnar Helm - 63.0
The first rookie to crack the list is fourth-round tight end Gunnar Helm. He was impressive all throughout the offseason and was rewarded with 23 snaps in his first NFL game. Helm was targeted twice, catching one pass for 16 yards (and it could've been a lot more if his catch on the sideline wasn't overturned). Helm's role in this offense will only grow, but it was a good start for the rookie.
4. JC Latham - 58.3
JC Latham did not have the best season opener as a pass blocker; he received a 41.3 pass blocking grade after surrendering a sack and two pressures, but he was one of the Titans' best run blockers in this game. His 66.1 run blocking grade was second only to Skoronoski, so while he didn't protect Ward all that well, his offensive grade got a boost because of his work in the run game.
5. Cam Ward - 57.4
Cam Ward's offensive grade of 57.4 feels a bit low. He didn't finish with the best stat line, but he played so much better than the box score indicated. Ward finished the game with a 42.9% completion percentage, but PFF gave him an adjusted completion percentage (which takes into account drops and throwaways) of 60%. That's still not amazing, but for a rookie debut, it's not bad. He was also not credited with a single turnover-worthy play in 28 pass attempts. His stat line and PFF grade might not look great, but he played a really solid game in his NFL debut.
