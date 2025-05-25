Titans RB Projected For Quiet Rookie Season
The Tennessee Titans and the rest of the NFL witnessed a very deep running back class enter the league through the draft last month.
The Titans opted to get a piece of the pie by taking Michigan running back Kalel Mullings in the sixth round of the draft despite having Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears already on the roster.
Though Mullings has a lot of potential, ESPN analyst Mike Clay doesn't foresee much of a role for the former national champion in Tennessee's offense this season.
"A converted linebacker, Mullings is a big back at 6-foot-2 and 226 pounds," Clay wrote.
"He didn't get much run at Michigan (235 carries in three seasons) and was a complete nonfactor as a receiver with only 14 career targets. In Tennessee, he will compete with Julius Chestnut for a depth role since the lead backs are set with Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears."
Mullings' experience as a linebacker should help his chances make the team as a special teams contributor, but finding snaps on offense could be a challenge for him. He will likely need either Pollard or Spears to suffer an injury in order to crack the rotation for running back.
He will also have to beat out Chestnut for a roster spot since the Titans are unlikely to carry four running backs. Chestnut was primarily a special teams contributor last season, but filled in occasionally when Spears was out with an injury.
Mullings will have to prove himself in OTA's and training camp this summer if he wants to carve out a role on the team. He is perfectly capable of doing so, but his roster spot is far from a lock, and he will have to put in a lot of work to make the 53-man roster.
