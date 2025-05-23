Titans Offseason Addition Thrilled With New Contract
The Tennessee Titans made an interesting addition to their linebacker room this offseason with the signing of Cody Barton, a six-year NFL veteran who's been a part of multiple different rosters across the league during his time as a pro –– including stints with the Seattle Seahawks, Washington Commanders, and most recently, the Denver Broncos last season.
Barton signed a three-year, $21 million deal this offseason to bring his services to Tennessee, and projects to be a significant part of this linebacker unit for the year ahead.
And while it hasn't been too long in the building for Barton in Tennessee, he's loving the experience as a Titan so far.
Barton spoke to the media ahead of the Titans' OTAs looming next week, expressing he's nothing short of grateful for his new three-year deal.
"It felt really good," Barton said of his new contract. "Me and my wife are very blessed to be here. We actually bought a house last week. It does feel secure, but at the same time, nothing is ever really secure in this league. You have to be able to perform on Sundays... But it is definitely a blessing. I think back in my career and … moving around was tough, the moving itself was. But to feel valued here and to find a home, we are very grateful. Hard work pays off."
During his last season in Denver, Barton started in 14 games on a strong Broncos front seven to collect 106 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks, 5 PBUs, while also forcing three total turnovers.
Now in a new situation in Tennessee, Barton will have a major opportunity to be a catalyst in the Titans' climb defensively, and should be in line to be a Week One starter ready to make an impact from the jump.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!