Titans O-Line Can Make Major Difference
The Tennessee Titans knew they needed to improve in the trenches this offseason, so they made it their mission to target upgrades along the offensive line.
The team drafted Peter Skoronski in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and they followed that up by taking JC Latham at No. 7 overall in 2024. They also signed Lloyd Cushenberry III to be the team's center last offseason, giving them 60 percent of a formidable starting unit.
The other two positions weren't as solidified, with Dillon Radunz failing to play up to the standard he needed to and a turnstile of right tackles that all failed to protect quarterback Will Levis.
That's why the Titans went out and made some changes on the offensive line, which earned a stamp of approval from ESPN insider Bill Barnwell.
"In addition to upgrading at quarterback, Tennessee also made a major investment in its offensive line by signing former Steelers left tackle Dan Moore Jr., a move that will shift 2024 first-rounder JC Latham to his natural position of right tackle," Barnwell wrote.
"The Titans also added former Bengals and Lions veteran Kevin Zeitler at guard. Getting replacement-level players out of the lineup and swapping in competent players while avoiding those negative plays should help keep them out of the hopeless situations on offense they faced too often last season."
Moore was a pricey signing, and Zeitler is far from a long-term move for the Titans, but these imperfections should still yield better results than what Tennessee had last year.
Add in the fact that Cam Ward is much harder to take down for a sack than Levis, and the Titans are beginning to make moves that will enable them to have a better offense in 2025.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!