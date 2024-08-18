Titans WR Suffers Knee Injury vs. Seahawks
The Tennessee Titans are being stung by the injury bug once again at the receiver position.
According to Titans team reporter Jim Wyatt, second-year wide receiver Kearis Jackson is questionable to return for tonight's game against the Seattle Seahawks with a knee injury.
Jackson, 24, went to the locker room late in the first half after playing in just three snaps with a knee injury, and his loss could be costly for the Titans.
Jackson returned a kickoff 63 yards in last week's win against the San Francisco 49ers and could be on pace to be the team's return specialist going into the regular season.
Jackson went undrafted last year out of Georgia, where he won two National Championships, but he signed with the Titans as a free agent after the 2023 NFL Draft. He made the 53-man roster out of training camp as the team's starting punt returner, but he played in just two games before an ankle injury landed him on injured reserve and knocked him out for the rest of the season.
So injuries are nothing new for Jackson, but there's hope that he can get past this quickly and make a return for the Titans as soon as possible.
The Titans have some big decisions to make when it comes to the receiver position, which is why Jackson's injury couldn't have come at a worse time.
The Titans are expected to carry DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd as sure locks. Treylon Burks, who was involved in some trade discussions, has performed well enough to potentially earn the fourth spot on the depth chart. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who scored a touchdown in the first half, is expected to make the 53-man roster as well. That leaves Jackson fighting it out for the final spot against rookie Jha'Quan Jackson, who was taken in the sixth round of this year's draft out of Tulane.
Kearis Jackson has made a strong case for himself, but an injury like this can only set him back a little further.
