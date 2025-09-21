Titans Face Key Field Position Battle vs. Colts
Tennessee Titans fans will tell you that drops and penalties have haunted their 2025 season. While they aren't wrong, there are plenty of aspects of the Titans' game that needs to improve.
Sitting at 0-2, a key matchup against the Indianapolis Colts awaits. It'll be one of two times Tennessee has to face Jonathan Taylor this season, depending on his health come Week 8. Regardless, Titans fans should be more than pleased with this specific statistic.
Through the first two weeks of the season, Tennessee leads the NFL in starting field position. They seem to have a yard or two advantage on the Baltimore Ravens, a team that has consistently been near the top of the power rankings. Dan Pizzuta's graphic doesn't break it down yard-by-yard, though it looks like the Titans start each drive around their 36-yard line.
From there, things go downhill. Not only do they go downhill, but they go in the gutter. The Titans are one of two teams to see their average ending field position come before midfield.
That's correct, despite starting on their own 36 each drive, Tennessee has averaged just 13.52 yards of offense per drive. Obviously, this team has shown drives to be much more sufficient than that. At the end of the day, this chart makes complete sense as the team has had to rely on field goals, having scored just one touchdown all year.
The Minnesota Vikings join Tennessee as the only two teams to have their drives end before getting to the 50-yard line. When it comes to the Titans, they are last place in average ending field position, and it's not even close. Their number is the only to sit below 20 yards. Minnesota is second to last with 20.78.
If those numbers weren't bad enough, the Titans have a daunting task when staring in the face of the Indianapolis Colts. Indy has started each drive around the 27 yard-line, fourth-worst in the league, according to Pizzuta. From there, no one has touched them. The Colts are the only team to tack on more than 50 yards to their ending field position, and again, it's not even close.
The Colts have added 53.47 yards of field possession to each drive in their first two games of the season. The next closest? The Buffalo Bills with 41.18. QB Daniel Jones and RB Jonathan Taylor have put on a show as the Colts are 2-0 for the first time since 2009.
