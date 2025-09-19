Titans Facing Must-Win Game. Ask Cam Ward
Through two weeks - and two subsequent losses - one of the few bright spots in the Tennessee Titans' early season up to this point has been rookie quarterback Cam Ward. Still yet to throw an interception and having just completed his first touchdown pass, the first overall pick from this past draft has started to earn his stake and then some.
In fact, Ward is the first #1 pick in NFL history to avoid throwing a pick through his first two games. It's not all back for a winless Titans team, at least for now.
For Tennessee, the struggle has been concentrated in the pieces around Ward upon his arrival. From his receivers dropping crucial catches, to his offensive line allowing a brutal 11 sacks through weeks 1 and 2, Ward's completion percentage exists as essentially the lone overtly negative statistic in his arsenal. Going into week 3, the metric stands at just 50.8%.
For Ward, though, the stats don't matter. "I really don't care about completion percentage," he said in a mid-week availability with the media. "I want to score touchdowns. I want to win football games. We're 0 and 2. We just have to continue to stick with the process."
It's a process that, at least for Ward, has paid off up to this point. With just one week off between the season-opener in Denver and the team's home debut hosting the Rams, Ward not only added a scoring pass to his arsenal, but completed seven more passes than he did in his first game.
For Ward, improvement is about "attention to detail." He continued, "Getting in and out of the huddle fast(er) and I also think the overall urgency needs to continue to go up each week. And just emphasize scoring the football, not settling for field goals, and continuing to play together.
"At the end of the day, we have to continue to go play good football for four quarters. We can't just play good for three quarters, we need to play the whole game."
While a win wouldn't quite get Tennessee over the .500 hump regarding their record, going 1-0 in a relatively weak division with most of the season remaining to try and eclipse their loss metric would be about the best possible formula for a hopeful turnaround.
Ward shared that sentiment in his own words, saying, ""We just have to get a win this week in a divisional game that matters a lot and just try to get rolling."
For the Titans, it feels like the window to "get rolling" on what is supposed to be a turnaround season is shrinking every game. Stopping Daniel Jones and his surprisingly dominant Colts team looks to be the nexus for Tennessee's win-now ultimatum.
