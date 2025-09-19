Titans On SI Shares Predictions For Week 3
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to grab their first win in their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Here's a look at what the Tennessee Titans On SI staff predicts for the game:
Jeremy Brener
The Titans get their first taste of division action this season against the Colts, but it comes at a pretty bad time.
The Colts offense is clicking on all cylinders and have yet to punt at all this season. Daniel Jones looks like an MVP candidate, making it a tricky game for the Titans to win.
It will take a lot for the Titans to pull this one out. I think Cam Ward makes some strides and finds the end zone again, but the Colts offense will be too much for the Titans to keep up with.
Prediction: Colts 34, Titans 17
Luke Hubbard
The Colts have shocked a lot of people with their play this year.Daniel Jones looks competent and Jonathan Taylor has led a very efficient run game in Indianapolis.
Defensively they’ve looked pretty good as well, giving up just 36 combined points through the first two weeks of the season.
The keys to this game for the Titans will be protecting Cam Ward and stopping the run - two things they haven’t been very good at this year.If they can give Ward time to throw and slow down Taylor, they’ll have a shot, but that’s a lot easier said than done.
Prediction: Colts 27, Titans 17
Jordon Lawrenz
WhileI don’t think the Colts are legit, they’re still going to be good enough to get past this Titans team. I just haven’t seen enough from Ward and the offense to believe anything is going to change this week.
Pollard vs. JT is going to be extremely fun to watch, so I’m excited for that. I expect Ward to connect with Ridley for his first TD of the year, but once again that’ll probably be the only time this offense crosses the end zone.
Prediction: Colts 20, Titans 16
Lane Mills
Cam Ward called this week’s game a “must win,” and I think the Titans finally get one. I look for the Colts to falter a little in their first road game, while Tennessee, given their second week in a row at home, should be able to settle in. If the Titans’ defense can limit Indy’s productivity, Ward and company should have enough momentum as a scoring unit by now to gain the edge.
Prediction: Titans 26, Colts 23
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!