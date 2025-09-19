Titans Banged Up Before Colts Game
The Tennessee Titans continue to be affected by the injury bug with a number of entries on the injury report.
Here's a look of who did not participate in practice, making their chances of competing in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts slim to none.
OT JC Latham
Latham has already been ruled out with a hip injury. This means he will miss his second consecutive game for the Titans.
With Latham out, the team could look towards playing John Ojukwu or Oli Udoh at right tackle in his place.
CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
Brownlee suffered an ankle injury last week against the Rams in the second half, but has been sidelined for the final practice before facing off against the Colts.
Brownlee has not missed a single game of his NFL career, but if he is unable to go, the Titans will likely expect Jalyn Armour-Davis to take his place.
Armour-Davis was a waiver pickup for the Titans after the 53-man roster deadline from the Baltimore Ravens, but he was a healthy scratch in the first two games of the season.
WR Bryce Oliver
Oliver has been out for most of the week with a knee injury, so the Titans could call upon a practice squad wide receiver to help with special teams assuming he cannot play.
The team currently has Mason Kinsey, James Proche and Xavier Restrepo on the practice squad.
OL Kevin Zeitler
Zeitler participated in a limited fashion earlier in the week, but is not seen in the final practice before the game.
If Zeitler were to miss this week's game against the Colts, the team would likely have Blake Hance in his place, which would be a significant downgrade for the Titans offensive line.
DT T'Vondre Sweat
Sweat missed last week's game against the Rams with a hip injury and has been in and out of practice for the past few days.
Sweat going down would be a big loss for the Titans defensive line as they look to contain Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!