Titans CB Could Play Key Role in Team Debut
After being inactive the first two games of the season, and watching the Tennessee Titans' defense subsequently suffer to a relative extent, Jalyn Armour-Davis is ramping up to make his debut with the team.
After the Titans' last practice of this past week, head coach Brian Callahan reinforced the idea that Armour-Davis could potentially be a lifeline for an up-and-down defensive unit.
"We've prepped him all week to be ready to roll," he said, "We like what we've seen from him, too. We claimed him for a reason, and hopefully he helps us."
After originally being picked by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Alabama, Armour-Davis has since played in just 19 games through three seasons. After tallying 20 credited tackles during that time, the corner made a name for himself in this past preseason.
Leading the league in pass deflections in preseason play, including an added interception, Armour-Davis caught the Titans' eye for a reason. Especially now, given the team's extensive injuries in the secondary, his incoming presence could go a long way in locking down opposing pass-catchers.
After spending the week in preparation, Armour-Davis said, "I feel great."
"I feel like I am due. I feel like I have done, and will continue to do, everything that is necessary to contribute to the team," he continued.
While Tennessee has found general success in forcing turnovers through two games, with the highlight coming in the form of two picks in their season-opening visit to Denver, an extra addition to the secondary could be the extra kick the Titans need on that side of the ball.
"In regards to how that comes about," Armour-Davis said, in reference to his playing time, "which I am, to know that the staff has the trust in me to be the next man up."
That sort of "next man up" mentality is exactly the sort of mindset that the Titans need right now. With men down and the team stifled in the win column at 0-2, it's officially dire straits for a regime that was supposed to turn things around after years of what feels like a perpetual rebuild.
Armour-Davis, assuming he makes his debut this weekend, will be thoroughly tested by an Indianapolis Colts offense that has set the league on fire through two games. Armour-Davis, and, really, the entire team, are set for a trial by fire in Tennessee.
