Titans CB Shares Excitement to Return From Season-Ending Injury
Before the 2024 season, the Tennessee Titans signed two-time Super Bowl champion L'Jarius Sneed to a four-year, 76.4 million dollar deal. Sneed was a massive part of the Chiefs' defense, and gave the Titans what they hoped would be a true No. 1 cornerback.
Sneed got off to a pretty strong start with his new team, allowing just 43% of his targets to be caught for 107 yards and a touchdown through the first five games of the year, according to PFF. However, his season came to an abrupt end when he suffered a season-ending quad injury in week six against the Indianapolis Colts.
While rehabbing his quad injury, Sneed and the Titans decided to have a cleanup procedure done on his knee in May, which set him back a little longer than anticipated. Finally, on Wednesday, Titans fans got the news they've been waiting for: Sneed is back at practice.
After practice, Sneed commented on his return to the field, saying he's excited to be back.
"It feels great to be back," Sneed said. "It's been a process. I've been trusting the process day in and day out, putting my work in, and I'm on the field now.
"I feel very confident," Sneed said when asked about how confident he is that he'll be ready for week one. "Just taking the process day by day, getting my work in, and making sure I'm ready for it."
Despite Sneed's absence for most of the year, the Titans' pass defense finished first in the league in passing yards per game allowed (177.3). That stat doesn't tell the entire story, though. The Titans gave up 133.9 yards per game on the ground, which ranked 25th in the league, and 27.1 points per game, which ranked 29th.
Needless to say, the defense needs to be much better in 2025. They made upgrades in the draft, most notably DE Oluwafemi Oladejo and S Kevin Winston Jr., while also bringing free agents such as DE Dre'Mont Jones, DT Sebastian Jospeh, S Xavier Woods and S Quandre Diggs.
Getting Sneed back should help them out defensively, but there's still some work to do across the board if they want to win a significant amount of games in 2025.
