Cam Ward, Six Others Named Titans Captains
The Tennessee Titans are inching closer to the start of the season, so they have named their team captains for the upcoming campaign.
The team captains include quarterback Cam Ward, wide receiver Calvin Ridley, running back Tony Pollard, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, defensive back Amani Hooker, linebacker Cody Barton and long snapper Morgan Cox. Simmons is entering his fifth season as captain, but Ward is the most notable name of the bunch entering the captains' group.
It's typical for a team to name its quarterback as a captain, but it isn't always a thing 100 percent of the time, especially if they are a rookie. However, Ward is being given that duty in his first season in the league.
While Ward is entering his first season in the NFL, he comes into the league extremely well-prepared. The No. 1 overall pick played five seasons of college football as the starter in three very different situations.
Ward started out at Incarnate Word, an FCS school in San Antonio, after receiving very little interest going into college. He played there for two years before transferring to Washington State, where he began appearing on scouts' radars a little more.
It all led to his senior season at Miami in 2024, where he became a Heisman Trophy candidate and the sure-fire No. 1 overall pick in the draft. While it wasn't crystal clear at the time, it certainly is now.
Ward is the only rookie to be named their team's starting quarterback this season. Normally a few rookies are given the starting job going into the season, but that isn't the case this year. Only Ward has earned the starting job and the captain title.
Knowing that the Titans can count on Ward as a captain in his first season on the job is huge for his overall trajectory. The Titans will be able to rely on him to get the team in the right mindset before, during and after games, which is crucial to the long-term success of the squad.
Ward is getting the Titans ready for Week 1 against the Denver Broncos.
