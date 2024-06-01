Titans Could be Landing Spot for Tee Higgins
The Tennessee Titans and the rest of the NFL are looking on as the Cincinnati Bengals' contract negotiations with receiver Tee Higgins continue to stall.
Higgins posted on Instagram earlier this week with a cryptic caption, leading people to believe that his contract situation with the Bengals remains uncertain.
The Bengals and Higgins have until July 15 to come to an agreement on a long-term deal, but if they can't get on the same page, the talented receiver will play on the franchise tag this season, which is worth $21.8 million.
This casts a lot of doubt on Higgins' future beyond the 2024 season, but if he becomes a free agent, the Titans may be a candidate to sign him next.
Higgins, a Tennessee native, could eye a return closer to home if he hits the open market next season. If he were to sign with the Titans, he would reunite with Brian Callahan, who has been the offensive coordinator throughout his entire career up until this point with the Bengals. Callahan is now a head coach with the Titans, and there's a chance he would want to bring Higgins back into the fold.
The Titans will need to decide if they want to sign DeAndre Hopkins to another contract, as he becomes a free agent this offseason. However, Higgins represents a younger option than Hopkins and he could sign a long-term deal that would give the Titans a little more stability at the receiver spot.
Ultimately, Higgins will have to likely stick with the Bengals until after the season and become a free agent in order for the Titans to become a player in the sweepstakes, but there's a chance he could strike a long-term contract extension with Cincinnati or find a trade before that happens.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!