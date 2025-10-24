Titans Legend Eddie George Takes Shot at Team Owner
When it comes to the 1-6 Tennessee Titans, it's hard to imagine things getting any worse. Now, former running back Eddie George took a subtle shot at Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk in his recent interview with The Tennessean.
George, who currently is the head coach of Bowling Green, played on the Titans from 1996-03. He was selected No. 14 overall and had quite the successful career with the team.
Ultimately, he had no issue speaking his mind. In the end, people are always going to take his quotes out of context, though it's not hard to see who George was pointing fingers at.
Eddie George's Eye-Opening Remarks
The 1996 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year claimed the Titans franchise had been set back "at least a decade and maybe more." One decade is bad enough, but he doubled down on his quote by saying that it could be over 10 years before Tennessee ever returns to form.
In order to get to this point, poor decisions had to have been made. George pointed out the first.
"I'm sad to see Brian (Callahan) get fired. Being in this profession I know how hard it is to win and try to build something," he said.
For context, George is 27-24 in his head coaching career. Prior to joining Bowling Green this season, he was the HC of Tennessee State from 2021-24.
"I don't know if he [Callahan] was given the proper time to do that," George added. "It's a results business and they didn't think it was the right fit."
He never mentioned Strunk by name, though George said that the Titans hole, "continues to get bigger with each firing."
Can The Titans Recover?
At this point, Titans fans must take a step back and listen to what George is saying. He's not saying that he could run the team better than anyone else, but he's acknowledging all of the poor decisions that have transpired in the past few years.
Now, the team is without Brian Callahan. Having to search for another new head coach is an uphill battle that continues to set the team back. Until they are able to find someone who not only wants to be there, but is able to turn things around, Tennessee is going to be in trouble for quite some time.
With a rookie quarterback and a brand new stadium on the way, the last thing the Titans need is to struggle for the next five to seven years. George believes they'll struggle for much longer than that which could severely damage the team's fanbase.
