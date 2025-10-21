Titans Still In The Running For 2026 No. 1 Pick
Hindsight is 20-20, but the Tennessee Titans win over the Arizona Cardinals may have cost them the No. 1 pick. They're in a slightly better position than the New York Jets, though that's being generous.
Both teams have had abysmal starts to the 2025 season, but it's the Jets who are the odds-on favorites to land the No. 1 pick. Through seven weeks, Tennessee still has a favorable chance to see things swing their way.
Titans Hold 21.6% Chance To Earn No. 1 Pick
In no world does it seem likely that the Titans would draft a quarterback in 2026. Even if they earn the No. 1 pick in a QB heavy class, the team has already named rookie QB Cam Ward one of their "untouchables". With the future being built around Ward, winning the No. 1 pick this year could be more than just the pick itself.
Depending on who the Titans have their eye on, Tennessee could absolutely trade down. Titans fans may not like to hear that, but it's not like they'd have to move 20 spots in order to gain a significant amount of value.
ESPN's Football Power Index currently gives the Jets a 39.6% chance to draft No. 1. The Miami Dolphins are right behind Tennessee with a 14% chance, but the one-win Saints only have a 13.6% chance. In total, those four teams make up 88.8% of the odds.
Those four teams are the only ones to have a 90+ percent chance of earning a Top-10 pick, something they're all-too familiar with. Tennessee, who drafted Ward No. 1 overall last year, have had a Top 11 pick in the past three drafts.
Would The Titans Trade The No. 1 Pick?
While there are plenty of areas that need help, one would have to wonder if the new Titans Head Coach would want to shake things up. There are no guarantees that will be the case, but currently CBS Sports has the Titans drafting DT Keldric Faulk with the No. 3 overall pick.
EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. was drafted ahead of him by the New Orleans Saints. While the New York Jets selected QB Fernando Mendoza, CBS Sports' Mike Renner had three defensive players drafted in a row. Interestingly enough, he had the Dolphins select DL Peter Woods, not a QB to replace Tua Tagovailoa.
At the end of the day, the odds of Tennessee trading a top pick are low. For a rebuilding team, it's always something to think about. Defensive injuries are beginning to stack up, so there's nothing wrong with going the safe route and taking a top tier defensive player.
