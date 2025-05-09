Titans Linked to Dubious Reunion With Former Pro Bowler
Back in 2020, the Tennessee Titans signed Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal, hoping that the former No. 1 overall pick would significantly bolster their pass rush.
Instead, Clowney logged 19 tackles without a sack in eight games for the Titans before hitting the injured reserve list, ending his tenure in Tennessee on a sour note.
Since then, the 32-year-old has bounced around between several different teams before being released by the Carolina Panthers this week.
While Clowney is sure to drum up considerable interest from contenders on the open market, you wouldn't think that a reunion with the Titans would be in the cards. However, Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports has actually named Tennessee as a potential destination for the three-time Pro Bowler.
"Some Titans fans may roll their eyes at a potential Clowney reunion. After all, he recorded zero sacks in eight games played after Tennessee signed him to a one-year deal worth $12 million back in 2020," Dajani wrote. "The Titans are a team that should be in the market for pass-rush help after parting ways with Harold Landry. Tennessee added Dre'Mont Jones, plus Lorenzo Carter in free agency and drafted Oluwafemi Oladejo in the second round, but this room still needs an upgrade. If Clowney were willing to join a rebuilding team, the Titans would be an option."
There is no question that the Titans need to upgrade their pass rush, but would rolling with an aging player represent the best course of action for a rebuilding Tennessee squad?
Clowney registered 46 tackles and 5.5 sacks with the Panthers in 2024 and is two seasons removed from racking up 9.5 sacks with the Baltimore Ravens, so there is no doubt he is still productive. However, adding the University of South Carolina product a couple of months after releasing Landry — who is three years younger than Clowney — wouldn't make much sense.
The only real avenue that jives for the Titans would be signing Clowney only to move him for a draft pick at the trade deadline next fall.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!