Titans Rookie WR Sparks Eye-Catching Concern
The Tennessee Titans came out of this year's draft with a bundle of intriguing pickups across the board, while filling a variety of pressing roster needs in the process to give this group an added sense of optimism heading into the 2025 season.
However, in the Titans' nine selections within the seven rounds of action, there has been one pick that's seemingly been named a bit more concerning than the rest in the mind of some.
According to CBS Sports' Josh Edwards, the Titans' most questionable pick of their entire class was fourth-round wide receiver Chimere Dike, largely due to concerns around his production ceiling outside of his special-teams value.
"Tennessee used free agency to upgrade the offensive line, which meant that the draft was necessary to fill some needs among the skill-position groups," Edwards wrote. "Dike offers value as a returner but where had his production been until this past season? His 7.2% career drop rate, according to TruMedia, is above the generally acceptable average."
Dike, the 6-foot, 195-pound receiver from Florida, could project to have a future role within the Titans' pass-catching unit, but when looking at some of his college production, it is fair to question exactly how he may fit into Tennessee's offense.
During his last season at Florida, Dike finished with 42 catches on the year for 782 yards and two touchdowns. Solid numbers, but when paired with more drops than total touchdowns throughout his five-year career with both the Gators and Wisconsin, it makes for a big factor in his game to watch as he makes the transition to the next level.
If Dike can iron out his drop issues and carve out an early role in a lacking Titans receiving core, there's a route for the Tennessee rookie to defy the narrative, but it remains to be seen if he'll put those pieces together.
