Titans Center Accepts Challenge From Defense
For the Tennessee Titans, iron is sharpening iron during training camp.
In other words, the Titans are putting in hard work to make each other better and ready for the season ahead. That can be evident from center Lloyd Cushenberry III, who spoke about the Titans defense and what they have done during the offseason.
"We've been seeing that since OTAs. If you see Coach Dennard [Wilson]'s background coming from Baltimore, that's what they do," Cushenberry said via AtoZ Sports reporter Sam Phalen. "We've been preparing for a lot of different looks and it's going to help us going into the season because I don't think there are going to be many third down looks thats going to challenge us ad much as they've challenged us so far."
Dennard Wilson was with the Baltimore Ravens last season as the cornerbacks coach, and now he's being tasked as the defensive coordinator for the Titans. The Ravens had the No. 1 defense last season led by Mike Macdonald, who was hired by the Seattle Seahawks to be their head coach this offseason. Wilson was part of the coaching staff and will get to incorporate those wrinkles in Nashville.
Going against the new and improved defense in practice every day during training camp should help the offense as they go against one of the top schemes in the league. It remains to be seen if the Titans themselves will have a top defense, but in terms of practice, the offense is getting a tough challenge every day.
Training camp is all about making everyone into the best versions of themselves before the season, and if the Titans can help each other out in that regard and work as a team, it will make things smoother once the games begin to count in September.
