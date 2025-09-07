Titans OL Named Extra Captain for Revenge Game Against Broncos
What's NFL football without a good old-fashioned chip on a player's shoulder? Well, center Lloyd Cushenberry will have exactly that in the Tennessee Titans season opener on the road against the Denver Broncos.
Cushenberry was drafted 83rd overall (third round) by the Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft; he'd go on to spend his next three years in the mountains before signing with the Titans in 2024 after his previous contract expired. In addition to the cross-country move, there's an undeniable motivation that comes attached to a situation like this one.
The lineman, who eventually joined a bevy of Titans players by the end of last year on the injured reserve list, started the first eight games of his career in Tennessee at center. He tore his achilles tendon in the ninth week, since undergoing an arduous recovery process that has led him to playable health by the start of the 2025 slate. He was officially cleared to practice and play just last month.
Not only does the matchup with his former suitor carry some inherent weight already but, as was confirmed by head coach Brian Callahan after Friday's team practice, Cushenberry will officially serve as the team's gameday captain during Sunday's trip to Denver.
On the whole, the Titans offensive protection had one of the worst seasons of any such unit in the league last season, finishing towards the bottom of the NFL in most conceivable metrics. Their final run-blocking grade came in at 46.6 (31st in the league), with only 1.3 yards rushing before contact on average. Safe to say, Cushenberry and company have a lot of cracks to fill on Cam Ward's wall.
But with the addition of two veteran guards in Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Zeitler, respectively, as well as longtime O-line guru (and father of coach Callahan) Bill Callahan leading the line, optimism remains prevalent in and around the franchise regarding the Titans' offensive protection.
That optimism is one that (somewhat cautiously) permeates the entire team, with multiple personnel changes and additions across the board signaling the long-awaited rise for a franchise in wait.
