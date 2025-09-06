Titans Avoided Micah Parsons Trade Talks
It seems like the idea of a Micah Parsons trade never got too much traction for the Tennessee Titans before the eventual blockbuster took place, sending him from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers.
According to a report from The Athletic's Dianna Russini, while there were a few notable teams beyond Green Bay intrigued to make a deal for the star pass rusher, the Titans were among those confirmed not to have inquired with substantive interest for a Parsons trade with the Cowboys.
"Teams like the Vikings, Browns, Broncos, Texans, Bengals, Chiefs, Commanders, 49ers, Titans and Rams never engaged in substantive trade talks for Micah Parsons, sources say," wrote Russini. "But some teams poked around before Parsons ultimately became a Packer."
It's not too major a surprise for the Titans to steer clear of such a move. While it may be tempting for any team to try its hand at acquiring a 26-year-old superstar defender, Tennessee just didn't quite have a realistic route to making it happen.
Per Russini, for the teams that did inquire about the chance to make a deal for Parsons, they were met with the same requests from the Cowboys in their aspired package in return: two first round picks and a good player, while also having the means to pay Parsons his record-breaking contract wherever he was dealt.
The Titans have the draft capital, nearly $20 million in effective cap space, and, as proven from 2024, could certainly use some firepower off the edge if they had the opportunity, especially when it revolves around the chance to secure a talent like Micah Parsons. However, such an investment in a top-tier talent might not have been the wisest move for a team in the current state of Tennessee.
The Titans are a team fresh off a three-win season for their worst record since 2015, have a rookie quarterback in Cam Ward just getting the initial reps of his NFL career started, and when looking at the roster as a whole doesn't really look the part of a serious competitor in the AFC.
That's probably not the ideal place to send Parsons– a win-now, dominant force at a critical position on the defensive end, who could be the final piece of a team's championship puzzle. However, that's exactly the fit that the Packers presented, and therefore, found themselves winning the race to acquire one of the most special pass-rushing talents we've seen in some time within the NFL.
The dream of Parsons in Titans blue is a fun one to dream up, but in the end, it didn't quite have the legs to get off the ground. Instead, Tennessee turns in a different direction, as Parsons lands in Green Bay, gets his lucrative deal, and now has eyes locked on getting that coveted Lombardi Trophy on Lombardi Avenue.
