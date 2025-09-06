Five Questions Ahead of Titans vs. Broncos
The Tennessee Titans are traveling to the Mile High City to take on the Denver Broncos.
To learn more about the Titans' Week 1 opponent, we spoke with Denver Broncos On SI contributor Keith Cummings.
1. What are the biggest changes the Broncos made over the offseason?
Acquiring linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga really set the bar that the Broncos are in a Super Bowl window, and signing veteran TE Evan Engram figures to really help.
This offseason definitely saw head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton shift gear. Hitting on quarterback Bo Nix has seen the organisation flesh out the roster to make the most of his rookie contract bump.
2. The Broncos have two strong rookies in cornerback Jahdae Barron and running back RJ Harvey. Will they have a strong impact right out of the gate?
I think Payton surprised everyone by drafting anything other than a new running back with their first round pick (20th overall).
RJ Harvey is a converted high school quarterback, who showed at UCF he's an explosively back who gives the Broncos a breakaway runner they really lacked when Javonte Williams was the RB.1 here.
I suppose the real rub, especially regards RJ getting extended playing time, will be the classic rookie quandary of holding onto the ball and standing up in pass pro.
With regard to Barron, the vision short term and long term are probably a bit different for DC Vance Joseph and coach Payton. Playing the former Jim Thorpe Award winner inside will allow the depth of this secondary to really improve instantly, and he can lay some very big hits in run support.
After all, Riley Moss played well opposite Patrick Surtain II last season, but Barron does have the look of an outside corner later on down the road.
I reckon he plays a lot of snaps as a dynamic corner who can come on the blitz when teams are behind the 8-ball.
3. What is one thing people should know about the Broncos that cannot be found in a box score?
I suppose the biggest other factor beyond the scoreboard for the Broncos is the sheer amount of core leaders on this roster.
Of course, everything hinges upon how rapidly Nix has become this teams bona fide leader, but transplanting guys with Super Bowl experience like Greenlaw and Hufanga is also huge.
Payton and Paton have also made it a major point of business to give huge contract extensions to existing core guys like WR Courtland Sutton, DL Zach Allen, and only yesterday, edge rusher Nik Bonitto.
The togetherness and brothership on this team reminds me greatly of the 2015 squad which won it all.
4. If the Broncos lose the game, what would be the reason why?
I believe Vegas has the Broncos the most heavily favoured team this entire weekend?
Traditionally, we all know that that kind be extremely dangerous, and especially for a team like Denver who's getting some serious hype right now.
Therefore, the potential banana skin is buying into that media stuff and letting Cam Ward get off to a fast start.
Having watched Ward at college, he can hang with anyone, and can also make all the throws in the book.
Guarding against complacency at home will doubtless be a firm point of order for Payton.
Furthermore, the fact that the first team offense didn't exactly play with their hair on fire during the preseason has to give the Titans a boost.
5. What's your prediction for the game?
I do believe the Broncos defense will be licking their chops to get after Ward this Sunday.
Sorry folks... Broncos 31 Titans 10
