Former Titans CB Joining CBS as Analyst
Former Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan is beginning his next chapter after retiring from the NFL in April.
The two-time Super Bowl champion is headed to the broadcast booth this upcoming season, as CBS announced that Ryan will be working as a game analyst. The network is also hiring former Carolina Panthers All-Pro linebacker and 2013 Defensive Player of the Year Luke Kuechly for a similar role.
The announcement reads: "CBS Sports Network will welcome two new additions to its roster this season, former Rutgers All-American standout cornerback Logan Ryan as a game analyst, and two-time All-American (Butkus and Lombardi Award-winning) former Boston College linebacker, ,as an analyst for select games."
Ryan confirmed the news with a tweet on X (Twitter).
"New Job Alert. I can’t wait to get in the booth with @CBSSports," he wrote.
Ahead of the 2017 season, the Titans signed Ryan to a three-year, $30 million deal that included $12 million guaranteed at signing. He spent the first four years of his career with the New England Patriots, where he won Super Bowls during the 2014 and 2016 seasons.
Ryan cemented himself in Titans franchise lore in the 2019 Wild Card when he picked off the pass of former Patriots teammate and NFL legend Tom Brady and returned it nine yards for a touchdown in the closing seconds of Tennessee's 20-13 win over the defending Super Bowl champions.
It marked the final pass attempt of Brady's career with the Patriots, as he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers later that offseason and immeditely won another Super Bowl.
Ryan finished his Titans career having started all 45 regular-season games he appeared in. He tallied 251 total tackles (10 for loss), 8.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, 37 pass breakups and four interceptions.
