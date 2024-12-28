Titans Lose Starting RB For Jaguars Game
The Tennesseee Titans have ruled out starting running back Tony Pollard for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Pollard was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report due to an ankle injury, but according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, he planned to play through it. Rather, his absence stems from him dealing with the flu, which will reportedly prevent him from travelling with the team on Saturday.
After arriving from the Dallas Cowboys in free agency, Pollard has enjoyed a solid first season in the Music City. In 15 games, the 27-year-old has rushed for 1,017 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.3 yards per carry. He's also been a decent check-down option with 41 receptions for 238 yards.
With Pollard sidelined, the Titans will look for second-year back Tyjae Spears to carry the load in the backfield. The former Tulane star has had a disappointing sophomore season, rushing for 217 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 3.4 yards per carry, so the Titans will hope to get him going before the season ends.
Joshua Kelley, who hasn't played for Tennessee since his arrival in late October, could also get some looks as well.
The Titans and Jaguars kick off from EverBank Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
