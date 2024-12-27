Titans Could Lose Star RB
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready to head to the Sunshine State to face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17.
However, not everyone is going to get a chance to play due to injury.
The Titans released their final injury report for the week, which listed star running back Tony Pollard as questionable for the game with a bum ankle that has bothered him for a few weeks.
Pollard hasn't missed any time with this injury, but not practicing all week will land you with a questionable designation for the game.
Pollard has missed full weeks of practice and played before, so that shouldn't completely kill his chances of playing.
If Pollard is unable to go, second-year pro Tyjae Spears will get a bulk of the carries.
Joining Pollard in the questionable category on the injury report is defensive back Amani Hooker (shoulder) and wide receivers Tyler Boyd (foot) and Bryce Oliver (knee).
The Titans have already ruled out kicker Nick Folk (abdomen), offensive lineman Dillon Radunz (shoulder), linebacker Otis Reese IV (ankle) and wide receiver Colton Dowell (knee).
Kickoff between the Titans and Jaguars is set for Sunday at 12 noon CT.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!