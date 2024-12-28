Five Questions Ahead of Titans vs. Jaguars
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for their Week 17 divisional matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
With bragging rights in the AFC South on the line, we spoke with Jacksonville Jaguars On SI reporter John Shipley.
What have the Jags been up to since beating the Titans earlier this month?
Not much. Besides getting a win thanks to some gnarly quarterback play by Will Levis in Nashville, the Jaguars have been up to their usual sub-optimal performance. They have lost two winnable games in a row against two of the worst teams in the NFL in the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders. One loss came as a result of abysmal defense, and the other was the result of a putrid offensive day.
Could this game really have an impact in regards to the draft positioning?
For sure. The Jaguars are currently set to pick No. 3, which means they will either be in the Travis Hunter business or will potentially be able to leverage the pick to whichever quarterback-needy team misses out on the No. 1 pick. A win for the Jaguars would give the Titans a better chance to make up ground in the top-5.
What's one matchup you are looking forward to for the game?
Calvin Ridley vs. the Jaguars secondary. Tyson Campbell, Jarrian Jones and Montaric Brown all made plays against the former Jaguar the last time these two teams played. He will certainly want his get-back this weekend against his old team.
If the Jaguars were to win, what would be the reason why?
Brian Thomas Jr. Almost no defense has taken the star rookie receiver out of a single game this year; any time he hasn't produced, it has been the result of the Jaguars' plan and offensive execution, not the results of Thomas being limited. He is already one of the best receivers in the NFL and gives the Jaguars' offense a chance week in and week out.
What’s your prediction for the game?
Titans 20, Jaguars 16. I think Mason Rudolph is a better quarterback than Will Levis and will give the Titans a better chance to take advantage of the Jaguars secondary, while the Jaguars' offense is barely keeping its head above water.
