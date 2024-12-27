Insider Addresses Titans, Aaron Rodgers Rumors
The Tennessee Titans have been linked to superstar veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers on multiple occasions. If he becomes available in the offseason, the Titans are expected to be one potential landing spot.
With that being said, Rodgers showered the state of Tennessee with praise recently, leading to more rumors about the potential fit.
Even though the rumors have been intriguing, it has not seemed like a likely scenario. At this point in time, the Titans are not a serious contender and Rodgers is now 41 years old.
NFL insider Jeremy Fowler recently addressed the rumors. He acknowledged the interesting nature of Rodgers' praise for Tennessee, but briefly questioned whether or not the fit would be right for either party.
"Tennessee, I could see a veteran. I mean Rodgers gave a shoutout to the state of Tennessee the other day on the Pat McAfee Show," Fowler said.
"Does Rodgers make sense, with all the baggage there to bring into a team that you're trying to sort of develop a culture? I don't know."
Fowler also mentioned that he does not think that the Titans will be picking high enough to get either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. That would leave them with a need still and likely targeting a veteran option.
Rodgers has not received a lot of praise for his 2024 season, but he has actually played well.
In 15 games this season, Rodgers has completed 62.8 percent of his pass attempts for 3,511 yards, 24 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He has also picked up 107 yards on the ground.
Granted, those numbers do not equate to one of his best seasons. However, he has played at a much higher level than anything Tennessee has had. He would be a huge upgrade for the Titans under center.
No one should get their hopes up about Rodgers joining the Titans, but it is one potential fit that would make sense if the New York Jets decide to part ways with the future Hall of Famer.
All of that being said, the Rodgers rumors just keep getting louder. It's going to be a very interesting offseason in Tennessee.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!