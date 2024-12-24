Titans, Bengals Linked to Intriguing QB Trade
The Tennessee Titans need to find an answer at quarterback, as it's looking more and more like Will Levis is not the answer for the future.
Yes, Levis played some solid football for a stretch this season, but he was recently benched in favor of Mason Rudolph, perhaps sealing his fate.
So, what will the Titans do under center?
The clearest path to landing a franchise quarterback would be drafting one, but Tennessee may not be in a position to land Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward in April. Could that means the Titans may explore a trade?
Justin Melo of Titan Sized thinks so and feels that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning could be an option for Tennessee during the offseason, noting that Titans head coach Brian Callahan served as Browning's offensive coordinator in Cincinnati.
"Browning showcased the ability to execute the Zac Taylor and Callahan offense," Melo wrote. "[Joe] Burrow's backup is under contract for next season, but the Titans shouldn't have too much difficulty working out trade compensation should they decide to travel that route. If Carthon and Callahan prefer to avoid making a lucrative investment, Browning would make some sense."
With Burrow having the quarterback position locked down for the Bengals, Browning won't get an opportunity to start in Cincinnati, barring an injury.
Remember: last year, Browning replaced an injured Burrow midseason and was very impressive, throwing for 1,936 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 70.4 percent of his passes and posting a 98.4 passer rating over nine appearances and seven starts.
The 28-year-old played his collegiate football at Washington and went undrafted, but he eventually made his way to the Bengals' practice squad in 2021.
Browning has clear talent and should be able to start somewhere, and Tennessee could represent a perfect destination for the Folsom, Ca. native.
