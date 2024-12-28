Titans Could Land Potential QB Option from AFC Opponent
The Tennessee Titans have a major question at quarterback entering the upcoming NFL offseason. It has become clear that Will Levis is not ready to be a franchise quarterback, and Mason Rudolph certainly isn't the guy that the organization should want leading the way in 2025.
With that being said, the question becomes, do the Titans swing big this offseason or do they target a bridge option to help them compete next year as they look for their long-term answer?
In an ideal world, Tennessee would end up with either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, that does not appear likely to end up happening.
Without either of those two guys on the board, there is no clear-cut franchise quarterback in the class.
That would likely lead the Titans to strongly consider a bridge option in free agency.
One name to keep a close eye on could be Cleveland Browns impending free agent quarterback Jameis Winston.
Winston ended up taking over as the starter for the Browns in 2024 when Deshaun Watson went down with a season-ending Achilles injury. He has since been benched, but he showed some flashes of brilliance during his time under center.
While there were signs of brilliance, there were also turnover issues once again.
If Winston has played his last snap this season, he will end the year completing 61.1 percent of his pass attempts for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also picked up 83 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Granted, Winston would not make Tennessee a Super Bowl contender. However, he would give them better playmaking ability than the team currently has and would bring a great locker room presence as well.
At 30-years-old, signing Winston to a one or two-year deal would not be the worst direction the Titans could go.
All of that being said, it is going to be a very interesting and wild offseason in Tennessee. No one knows what to expect. Winston could be an option, although there are a lot of other names to keep an eye on as well.
Among those other names could be Derek Carr, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers and even Justin Fields.
Hoepfully, the Titans can bring in an upgrade at quarterback and give themselves a chance for a bounce-back season in 2025.
